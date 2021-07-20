Heavy rains lash Jammu, roads waterlogged

JAMMU: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Jammu on the second consecutive day leaving one man dead due to a wall collapse while another who got trapped in River Tawi was rescued by the joint teams of police and SDRF.

Roads however remained waterlogged and the rain water gushed inside the houses in many low lying areas of Jammu city.

Police have also advised people to avoid travel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather that triggered shooting stones.

Senior Superintendent of Police, District Ramban, P D Nitya in an advisory issued, has requested members of the public to avoid travelling on NH-44 today owing to heavy rains and as shooting stones have started at Panthyal-Magerkote strech. Traffic has been suspended for the safety of passengers.

In another incident, one person namely Dhani Ram, 55, employee of Municipal Council Rajouri died on the spot after a boundary wall of Army’s signal regiment collapsed at old bus stand amid incessant rains in Rajouri district.

Police said that his body was later retrieved from the debris and was handed over to his legal heirs after completion of various formalities.

Report from Katra–the base camp of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine–in Reasi district– said that no untoward like incident was reported due to rains except chopper service to Sanjhi Chhat, which was affected.

“Due to dense fog in the Trikuta Hills, the chopper service remained hit after operating in morning for around one hour,” police said. Rains lashed in various parts of Jammu damaging roads and buildings across the district.

The Police Control Room, Jammu, said that water entered many houses and government buildings while walls of some complexes collapsed due to rain.

Water level in River Tawi also swelled due to continuous rain in the upper reaches for the last two days.

One man was trapped in water of River Tawi, he was later rescued by police and SDRF teams. City roads remained waterlogged and the rain water entered many houses in low lying areas like Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Jewel Chowk, Rajinder Nagar, Qasim Nagar, Vinayak Bazar, Dogra Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Sainik Colony, Green Belt and many others.

Police spokesman said that no reports of any injury or major damage has been reported so far.

As per MeT, as expected light to moderate Rain occured at widespread places of J&K with heavy falls at isolated places of Jammu region.

Katra recorded highest rainfall of 99 mm during the past 24 hours and the present weather condition is likely to continue with spells of moderate rainfall likely to take place.

“Expect significant decrease in rainfall from tomorrow,” said a weather official.

Meanwhile an official said that general public is cautioned not to move near River Chenab as water level may rise from two to three metres and the gates of Dulhasti Power Station Dam shall be opened for reservoir flushing from July 21 to 22. (Agency)