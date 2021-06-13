Health teams trek Gurez valley to vaccinate people of remote villages

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: To ensure that not a single person is left behind and everyone gets vaccinated against COVID-19, Healthcare workers in J&K are even trekking into mountainous valley of Gurez to visit door to door and vaccinating the inhabitants.

“Working together to get the people vaccinated at a faster rate in the remotest corners of the UT, the Healthcare teams of Bandipora district are doing an exceptional team work to complete such uphill task in remote areas such as Gurez,” said Dr Bashir Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora.

Dr Ahmed said it is only because of their commendable work that they are nearing 100 percent saturation of first COVID vaccine dose in above 45 age group population in Gurez valley.

Acknowledging the efforts of Health workers, an inhabitant of Kilshay village said, “Government didn’t leave us on the mercy of God in this health crisis. Their Corona Warriors reached to us with medical kits in their hands and unfettered courage in their hearts to save our lives while risking their own”.

He said it is because of the strong will, determination and undeterred commitment of the health workers like Mohd Sarwar Lone and Basher Ahmed that the people living in remotest villages of Kilshay, Jurni-yal and other villages near LoC with less or no connectivity got their first jab of vaccination.

“We cannot sit back and relax. We have a huge responsibility on our shoulders. If people are reluctant to visit us for any reason, we must reach out to them despite of any challenging situation”, said one of the health workers.

Not just Gurez, videos and pictures of Health teams are emerging every day, showing us the commitment of Health workers, who are going above and beyond their duties to save lives across J&K.