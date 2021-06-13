CVPPPL celebrates Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Chenab Valley Power Projects [P] Ltd (CVPPPL) today celebrated its 11th Raising Day at CVPPPL Corporate Office, Jammu, Project sites at Kishtwar and Camp Office, Faridabad.

CVPPPL was incorporated on this day in the year 2011 to tap the vast hydro potential of Chenab basin in J&K. Suresh Kumar, Chairman and A K Choudhary, Managing Director congratulated the employees and their families on this occasion.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a formal function was not organized. A recorded cultural program of employees of Corporate Office and Projects was web cast through Zoom app.

The day was celebrated with the weaker section of the society and contract workers by distributing grocery items and with Covid-19 prevention material amongst the children of Baalgran and Home for mentally challenged at Channi Rama, Jammu and Balashram and Ashiana Orphanage Kishtwar.

In his address, A K Choudhary, MD CVPPPL said that inspite of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic conditions, works on Pakal Dul HE Project (1000 MW) and Kiru HE Project (624 MW) is going on at all fronts. “During the year, CVPPPL has achieved many milestones. Diversion Tunnel of Pakal Dul HE Project and Kiru HE Project has been day lighted on 27.08.2020 and 01.03.2021 respectively ahead of schedule and river diversion of both the projects is likely to be achieved in October/ Novem-ber’2021. Excav-ation of Transfor-mer Hall Cavern, MIV Cavern, Upper Horizontal Pressure Shaft and Adit to Pressure Shaft Top of Pakal Dul HE Project has been completed. Excavation of Adit to Transformer Cavern, Excavation of Ventilation Tunnel of Kiru HE Project has been completed. 70 R Steel Truss bridge at Pakal Dul HE Project has been completed and tested successfully,” he said and hoped of receiving the PIB/CCEA clearance for Kwar HE Project (540 MW) in few months.

A K Choudhary also informed that the CVPPPL Board has approved to raise the Aauthorised Share Capital of the company from Rs 3500 crores to 5100 crores and the same shall be placed in the next General Meeting of shareholders for approval. All the approved activities during FY 2020-21 under CSR initiative of CVPPPL have been completed with a total expenditure of Rs 42.58 lacs in the field of Education, Health and Disaster Management, he said.