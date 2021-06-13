CJ inaugurates Vidhik Seva Kendra at Distt Court Complex Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 13: Chief Justice of Common High Court of UTs of J&K and Ladakh Justice Pankaj Mithal inaugurated Vidhik Seva Kendra at the District Court Complex, Kargil today.

The Vidhik Seva Kendra (e-filing) has been established to facilitate the local residents/litigants of District Kargil to file petitions through online mode in the High Court at District Court Kargil.

The Chief Justice declared the service open for litigants / Advocates and other stakeholders to ensure filing of the cases in the Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh to ensure delivery of legal services at their doorsteps.

Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Rajeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kargil Mohd Rafiq Chak, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kargil Tsewang Phuntsog, Munsif Sankoo Moneer Ahmad, Munsif Drass Deldan Angmo, Additional SP Kargil Iftikhar Talib Choudhary and members of the Bar Association Kargil were present on the occasion.

There has been a long pending demand of the local population to create infrastructure for filing of cases belonging to the local areas of Leh and Kargil and the Vidhik Seva Kendra would provide forum for filing of cases in the High Court at local level, which addresses the long pending demand.

The services introduced through Vidhik Seva Kendra will give timely relief to the litigants/lawyers and other people for filing of their cases by e-mode while at their respective places without approaching the courts physically and will also prove to be an additional and effective benefit made available to the public at large in strengthening the object of access to justice and timely dispensation of justice.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice also inspected the Court Complex Kargil and took stock of functioning the courts and infrastructure. He also held a meeting with the Judicial Officers.

Later, the Chief Justice held a meeting with members of the District Bar Association Kargil led by the President Khadim Hussain at TFC Kargil.

The Bar members presented a memorandum of demands to the Chief Justice highlighting issues like extension of present Court Complex to remove space constraints, creation of Consumer Forum in the district, functionalizing of District Jail at Kargil, e-filing of cases with CAT etc. and other related issues.

The Chief Justice directed the District Administration Kargil to coordinate with the District Judiciary to address the local problems being faced by the Judicial Officers and members of the Bar Association Kargil.