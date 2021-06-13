Union MoS Home, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 13: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The MoS and the Lt Governor discussed a range of issues pertaining to the internal security, law and order management and public welfare in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussion was also held on the functioning of DRDO’s Covid hospital in Jammu and Srinagar. The Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for extending necessary interventions for the welfare of the people of J&K.

Reddy also shared his views with the Lt Governor about the present developmental and security scenario in the UT.

Meanwhile, Founding Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organization’s (FLO) Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter, Ritu Singh; Chairman of Shahabad Development forum from Anantnag, Zahoor Malik called on Lieutenant Governor.

Ritu Singh apprised the Lt Governor about the directives of their parent body – Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and also shared her vision for the Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh chapter of FLO. She discussed with the Lt Governor the overall functioning and recent initiatives of the FLO chapter. She was accompanied by Sr. Vice Chairperson of the FLO, Varuna Anand.

Singh informed the Lt Governor about the current initiatives and future plans of the ladies organization for the welfare and progress of women in the UT. She expressed her willingness to establish effective coordination between the government, commerce, research and concerned departments.

Meanwhile, Zahoor Malik submitted a memorandum containing demands of the residents of Doru, Anantnag pertaining to the augmentation of drinking water supply, establishment of MCH at Dooru, upgradation of PHC Verinag, besides other.

The Lt Governor while listening to the concerns and demands of the Chairman assured him that all his genuine demands and issues will be taken up for their early redressal.

He urged the visiting Chairpersons to continue promoting the welfare of people on all fronts.