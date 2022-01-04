Health officials directed not to leave their work stations

Srinagar Jan 4: J&K Government on Tuesday asked the health officers in the valley not to leave their respective stations so that they are available in case of an emergency situation that may arise due to the prevalent inclement weather conditions.

The meteorological department issued an official forecast declaring an ‘orange alert’ in Kashmir, saying that the prevailing rain and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.

The alert comes a day after the weatherman issued an advisory for rain and snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir till January 9 and said the weather system is likely to cause disruption of surface to air traffic and trigger snow avalanche in vulnerable higher reaches.

A circular issued by the Director, Health Services, Kashmir in this regard, asked the concerned Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents to ensure that health care facilities in their respective jurisdictions do not get hampered due to bad weather.

The health officers have also been asked to put in place necessary heating arrangements at the health facilities and make sure that the roads leading to the hospitals are cleared from snow and tyres of ambulances are fitted with chains to negotiate slippery road conditions. (Agencies)