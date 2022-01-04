Tourists, visitors to Patnitop to undergo RAT: Ramban Admn

JAMMU, Jan 4: In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, District Ramban administration on Tuesday ordered that all passengers and tourists traveling by bus, cabs, taxis, tempo travelers and personal vehicles shall have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 compulsorily at Patnitop, irrespective of their vaccination status.

District Magistrate Ramban, Magistrate Masrat Islam said that besides, vaccination and tests, it is mandatory to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour at all times.

To ensure the compliance to above orders, J&K Police, Ramban requests cooperation from all. Ramban police have also requested general public to avoid movement on Patnitop roads due to slippery conditions. (Agencies)