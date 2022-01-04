Eight flights for Srinagar, Leh cancelled from Jammu airport, rain lashes plains, snowfall in hilly belts

Jammu, Jan 4: As many as eight flights to Srinagar and Leh have been cancelled from Jammu airport due to inclement weather and poor visibility at the landing destinations.

However, temperature dipped on Monday after rains lashed the plains of Jammu and a fresh spell of snowfall took place in the hilly areas.

“Due to bad weather conditions and poor visibility at Srinagar and Leh airport, as of now eight flights have been cancelled from Jammu airport,” S K Garg, Director, Jammu Airport said here.

He said that the flight operation to all other destinations is normal, adding, “the flights are arriving on scheduled time at Jammu airport from different parts except at Srinagar and Leh where the operation is almost suspended.”

Meanwhile the day temperature dipped on Monday after spell of rains and snowfall in parts of Jammu division.

The MeT has already predicted that western disturbance will hit Jammu and Kashmir from January 3 to 9 following which the administration has issued advisories.

Higher reaches of Doda and Kishtwar on Monday received fresh snowfall.

A white blanket layer of the snowfall covered the higher reaches of hills in Doda and Kishtwar and the temperature in the area dipped across the region.

Meanwhile Jammu Divisional Administration has issued a list of Important Helpline Numbers of Jammu Division in view of the Weather Advisory from January 3 to 9.

As per the communique, various divisional as well as district control rooms have been established by various key line departments for receiving calls for prompt action.

People can contact concerned department in their respective districts in case of any exigency, it read. (Agencies)