Health milestones achieved during CCHFW: Dr Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said from the first Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare meeting till today, “we together have achieved several health milestones, especially India being certified polio-free”.

After inaugurating the 13th CCHFW, Dr Vardhan urged the participating Health Ministers from states to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent of their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 2017- 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2025.

“If all Health Ministers come together for a cause, no task can be impossible,” he added.

“This is the first time that a government is so committed to healthcare and health care is on the top agenda. This is clearly visible from the passionate address of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently concluded UN General Assembly where he stressed upon four pillars of healthcare, which included universal health coverage; mission mode interventions; quality and accessible affordable healthcare services; and also adequate infrastructure,” the Minister added.

Dr Vardhan said the purpose of the CCHFW meeting is to build a consensus on the national health priorities i.e. Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through Ayushman Bharat, eliminating TB and other priority agenda such as strengthen medical infrastructure.

Dr Vardhan said, “Health needs to become a social movement in every State & UT and the Eat Right and Fit India movements need to be taken up by States & UTs in a synergized manner, to ensure a healthy & robust India”.

