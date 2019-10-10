India end Day 1 at 273/3 against South Africa

PUNE: India were 273 for three in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

Mayank Agarwal made 108, his second Test century, while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 58.

At the close of play, skipper Virat Kohli (63 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (18 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease.

Kagiso Rabada (3/48) picked up all the three wickets for South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 273 for 3 in 85.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 108, Virat Kohli 63 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 58; Kagiso Rabada 3/48). (AGENCIES)