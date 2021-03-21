Headless Congress on brink of collapse in J&K: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today said that Congress Party has turned a spent force in J&K with no significant face left in the party to sail it out from the troubled waters.

The senior BJP leader while chairing BJP Working Committee meeting here today asked the party workers to gird up loins for ensuring decimation of Congress which has lately turned headless with exodus of its tall leaders and ground level workers to other parties deteriorating its stature to all time low.

The former Deputy Chief Minister asked the workers to lay special emphasis on strengthening party base at ground level as soon after the ongoing delimitation exercise will be summed up, J&K shall be going for Assembly polls. He said the fate of any party depends on its base at grassroots level therefore any lethargy at this stage can boomerang giving an edge to other parties.

He said that party activists have the benefit of showcasing before the electorate the bountiful schemes launched by the BJP Government. He made it clear that disseminating information about public welfare schemes among masses holds the key of connecting more and more people with the party to ensure that the entire J&K becomes a bastion of nationalist BJP and therefore every effort is to be made to spread awareness of schemes launched by PM Modi-led dispensation. He said with full confidence that the next Government in J&K will be of BJP which shall accelerate the pace of development manifold times taking UT to new heights of progress and peace.

Gupta said that corruption, intrinsic strife and hypocrisy marked the decline of Congress, whose top has fallen off and the activists are desperately looking for a new political platform for sustenance and continuing with their journey in politics. He asked the workers not to miss the opportunity this time and give their cent per cent for getting maximum out of Assembly polls.

Among others present in the meeting include Vinay Gupta, district president; Ankush Gupta general secretary; Vibodh Gupta State general secretary; Sunil Sethi States spokesperson; Vikram Randhawa, Baldev Singh Baloria; Kulbir Charak; Lucky Puri; Bharat Bhushan Mandal president; Nayan Gupta and all ten corporators attended the Working Committee meeting.