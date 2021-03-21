People feeling cheated due to misgovernance of BJP: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Former DyCM and senior Congress leader, Tara Chand today criticised the misgovernance of BJP Government due to which common masses are feeling cheated. He blamed the Government for failing to tackle increasing prices of fuel and other essentials and making life difficult for the common man.

He was addressing the Congress workers’ meeting at village Nathal in Chhamb Constituency which was attended by hundreds of people and Congress workers. He said there is rule of untruth and injustice in the country. Whoever raises his or her voice has to bear the brunt of the Government’s anger.

Addressing public Ex-DyCM said by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders again, the Modi Govt has made it clear that it was not concerned about the problems of the common people. Common people are badly hit by inflation, petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously despite the low prices of crude oil in the International market.

Accusing the Government of profiteering off “people misery” he demanded reducing the prices by partially rolling back the excise duty. The truth is that as GDP “nose-dives” the prices of gas diesel and petrol continue to rise unchecked, he said.

He said Governments are elected to ease the burden of people and not to work directly contrary to their interests. Every citizen is anguished and deeply distressed regarding the spiralling fuel and gas prices. India is witnessing systemic erosion of jobs, wages and household income.

Reacting to this year budget for J&K, he expressed dismay over the lack of any major initiative to boost the economically distressed region. There is nothing about employment in the budget. There are no efforts to create job opportunities in the wake of large scale unemployment and retrenchments due to wrong economic policies of the BJP Government. The budget is a huge disappointment for the common people of J&K. The Government must come up with a clear road map to deal with the issue of unemployment, he added.

Tara Chand said the delimitation exercise should be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and norms and procedure prescribed under the law taking into account various parameters of population, area, terrain, topography and other such considerations in order to ensure complete justice with each and every area. He said that the process should be completed in shortest possible time to pave way for early Assembly elections.

Senior leaders Suram Singh vice president DCC Rural Jammu, Block president Pargwal, Khour, Samwa and Khara Balli, Jagatar Singh, Madan Lal Sharma, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Daljeet Singh, Captain Kali Dass, Ashok Sharma, Madan Lal Sharma and others.