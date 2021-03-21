Dr Gariyali’s Kashmir—The Land of Kashyap hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Kashmir – The Land of Kashyap written by Dr. CK Gariyali a former IAS officer of Tamil Nadu Cadre hits stands here, today.

The book was released by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in presence of Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University, Jammu , Raj Kumar Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Vishwa Karma Skill University, Haryana and T K. Bhat, Commissioner, Relief & Rehabilitation (M)Jammu at a function jointly organised by Helpline Humanity, Jagti and Saraswati Educational and Charitable Trust, Chennai .

The book, first of its kind, covers saga of Kashmiri Pandits, with origin and achievements in ancient India, their great contribution to both Hindu and Buddhist thought. Advent of Islam from 14th century onwards leading to conversions and destructions of temples and scriptures. It also covers the respite during Sikh, British and Dogra regime and resurgence of atrocities from 1931 onwards, leading of Kabaila Hmala of 1947, eyewitness of Kabali Hamla, Kashmir ceding to India and events leading to the ultimate exodus of 1990.

The book contains the account of the destruction of Hindu temples, shrines and properties. The interviews with individuals and various social and political organizations.

Dr. C K Gariyali 1972 batch IAS officer has served in Tamil Nadu on various prestigious assignments as District Collector of Madras and South Arcot, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary to Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor Skill University, has written the foreword of the book which was listened to with rapt attention by the audience.

Atal Dulloo expressed his gratitude to Dr. Gariyali for presenting the both historical and cultural richness of Kahyap Desh, Sharda Devi Bhoomi which is sacred for all Kashmiris living around the globe.

Dr. Ashok Aima , Vice Chancellor of CUJ, spoke highly of the ancient culture of Kashmir and the relevance of the book to the younger generation.

T.K.Bhat, Commissioner complimented Dr Gariyali for her role as a social servant dedicated to the needy and neglected sector.

Book review was read by Opender Ambardar and Dr. Mahesh Kaul. The function was attended by galaxy of scholars including Padamshri Prof K.N.Pandita, Sheela Handoo, Ramesh Hangloo etc . It was anchored by P K Raina. The welcome address was read by B.L. Jalali and the vote of thanks was given by Sanjay Arya, the publisher of the book.