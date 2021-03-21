IIM Sirmaur organizes seminar on ‘Happiness & Well-Being at Workplace’

Excelsior Correspondent

SIRMAUR, Mar 21: Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur organized an online one-day national seminar on ‘Happiness and Well-Being at Workplace’ to commemorate the International Day of Happiness.

Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director IIM Sirmaur, inaugurated the seminar and emphasized that happiness is a state of mind and the choice to be happy lies in one’s own hands. “Happiness is a function of behavioural outcome of one’s activities. Happiness is dependent upon our line of thought and thus our actions,” she said.

She opined that since behaviour is never random, happiness can therefore very well be controlled at level of ‘Self’’ to some extent. She further explained that if we are clear what we want in our life or at least conscious about the choices we make, we can be happier in our lives. In this way, individuals can channelize their happiness by working on the ‘Self’, she said and further elaborated that one has to remove the mental blocks to make the workplace and society around happier places, for any interpersonal or social transactions.

Earlier, Dr Rinki Dahiya, the convener of the event and faculty at IIM Sirmaur welcomed all the panelist while Dr Sanjay Singh, faculty at IIM Sirmaur gave the opening remarks on the essence of the seminar.

The seminar comprised of three-panel discussions handled by esteemed panelists from various elite Institutions including IIT Delhi, IIM Indore, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay.

The seminar started with the first-panel discussion on ‘Happiness and Mental Well-Being by Dr Aruna Broota- Psychologist Doctor and Mental Health Expert and Prof Sushanta Kumar Mishra from IIM Indore.

Eminent panelist Prof Kamlesh Singh, IIT Delhi, enlightened the participants with the understanding of multidimensional approaches of happiness and how technological apps can be utilised to eradicate stress and anxiety at the workplace. Prof Rabindra Kumar Pradhan, IIT Kharagpur, explained the ways how people can cope with stress and how hopeful thinking is important in achieving goals and objectives in life.

The third panel discussion focused on the theme of ‘Workplace spirituality, organizational culture and spiritual well-being’. The panelists included Prof Rajen Gupta, Research Advisor, IIM Sirmaur; Prof Santosh Rangnekar, IIT Roorkee and Prof Ashish Pandey, IIT Bombay.

Dr Parul Malik, event Co-Convener and faculty at IIM Sirmaur, presented a formal vote of thanks.