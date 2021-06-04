HDF employees stage protest at SDH Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Employees of Sub District Hospital (SDH) Akhnoor engaged under the Hospital Development Fund (HDF) today staged a protest demanding regularization of their jobs and hike in salaries.

Scores of HDF employees assembled at Hospital premises and started massive sloganeering in favour of their demands including regularisation and hike in wages. The employees including females were shouting slogans like ‘we want justice’ and sought immediate redressal of their grievances.

Sanjay Sharma, one of the protesting HDF employees, while speaking to media said that they are the frontline workers and come in direct contact with the COVID patients at the hospital but nobody bothered about them. He said last month J&K administration had announced various incentives for health workers but it is very unfortunate that the Administration forgot the Hospital Development Fund employees and announced nothing for them.

Bandhu Sharma, another HDF employee said that they were serving in Health Department for last many years on meager salary of 3750 but Government never paid heed to them. She said they have given their best to Health Department and worked tirelessly during COVID-1 and 2 but Government never thought of giving them respectable salary. She said it’s very hard to meet their daily needs with the meager salary provided by the Government at present.

They appealed LG Manoj Sinha to intervene and save their futures by regularizing their jobs, implementing Minimum Wages Act and providing them incentives on par with permanent employees.

Others who participated in the protest were Kuldeep Kumar, Rakesh Chib, Anju, Patras Goria, Ankush, Pinda Sandhu, Surinder Singh, Ravi Sharma, Ritu Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sonia Bharti, Rekha and Sudesh.