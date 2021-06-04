BYS to celebrate International Yoga Day in big way

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Bhartiya Yog Sansthan (BYS) has planned to celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21 this year in a big way.

Addressing a press conference here today Satyapal Sharma, president BYS said that importance of spreading the knowledge of Yoga has more relevance this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

He informed that series of programmes to commensurate the seventh International Yoga Day are being launched.

Sharma claimed that diabetes can be managed successfully through Yoga and an online Yoga camp for diabetic patients has been scheduled from June 7 this year.

He further informed that Yoga is very important to the students who are confined to their homes due to the lockdown triggered by COVID-19 pandemic for the last one year.

“Special camps for students in the age group of 8-20 years are being started from June 15 this year in which hundreds of students from different districts of J&K will be taught Yoga free of cost,” he informed.

Sharma told reporters that in compliance of government instructions, physical Yoga classes at BYS premises have been stopped but the Sansthan is providing Yoga to Jammuites on online mode.

“Presently 500 Yoga lovers from J&K and outside are attending online Yoga classes,” he maintained.

Sharma also said that BYS does not charge anything for its services and on International Yoga Day, it will organize in four mega events.

“We provide about 100 Yoga experts to different organizations for celebrating International Yoga Day and same will also be done this year too,” he further said.

Jia Lal Sharma, BYS secretary and Col V.S Jamwal were also present in the press conference.