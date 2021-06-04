Dr Jitendra receives COVID relief material for distribution in Nagaland

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 4 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today received COVID relief material from voluntary NGOs, at Ministry of DoNER for distribution in 50 remote villages of 4 backward districts of Eastern Nagaland. The COVID Relief container has 10,710 Family Health and Hygiene Kits, 10 Oxygen Concentrators, 3 portable health devices for 3 district Hospitals, Oxymeters, medicine kits and 3 Telephonic Medical Consultation devices.

Apart from this 50 Health care Kit for Gaonbudha (Village headman) contain Oximeter, Glucose Meter, Thermometer, reusable PPE kit, face shield, gloves, mask, sanitizer, medicine etc. The entire relief package will be sent to the designated places by Shri Jyoti Kalash, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Resident Commissioner of Nagaland present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Indian Diaspora from 25 countries is pooling together the relief material for the entire country. He said that Bharatvanshis have sent a clear and loud message through this noble mission that at the time of crisis all Indians are one. He said, the “Seva” message will go to the far-flung remote villages of Nagaland.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is in regular touch with Chief Ministers of all the 8 North Eastern States about the COVID situation including Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. He said that during the first wave, Nagaland was almost free of corona, but in the 2nd wave the State along with other North Eastern States got affected in a severe manner.

Dr Jitendra Singh however expressed satisfaction that due to measures taken and funds made available by the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of DoNER in the 1st wave of the pandemic, Health and COVID infrastructure were in place to face the challenges of the second wave. He also referred to support given by Japan and UNDP for installation of Oxygen Plants in each of the 8 North Eastern States.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, all proposals related to hospitals, oxygen plants, mobile testing vans and those related to fighting the pandemic are being resolved and addressed by the Ministry of DoNER on an urgent basis. The Minister said that he is taking daily updates from all the 8 North Eastern States about the prevalence of COVID and necessary health facilities and infrastructure to fight the pandemic in an effective manner.

He said that the Indian Diaspora from 25 countries have come out in a big way to help their fellow brothers and sisters to fight the pandemic by generously donating COVID relief materials and also in setting up of Oxygen Plants in various parts of the country.