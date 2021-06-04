CJ Mithal releases Newsletter of JKLSA titled ‘Endeavour’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 4: Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal, today released newsletter of J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) titled “Endeavour” at Srinagar wing of J&K High Court.

Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was presnt on the occasion while various Judges of High Court besides others participated through virtual mode.

Chief Justice, who is also Patron-in-Chief of JKLSA, said that the newsletter is an informative repository of all the details regarding activities of JKLSA. He added that JKLSA is steadily on its march towards realizing the avowed constitutional goals as enumerated in the relevant provisions of Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, aimed at providing free and competent legal service to the weaker sections of the society. “Newsletter also provides details of activities ensuring opportunities for securing justice to all citizens at their doorstep, which shall not be denied by reason of economic or other disability”, Justice Mithal added.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey, stressed the need for accelerating the already positioned services for the public being covered under different Central, State and NLSA schemes by the Authority.

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, MK Sharma and other officers of the Registry were also present on the occasion.