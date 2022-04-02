All necessary security arrangement to be made for Amarnath Yatra: J&K Top Cop

Hawala Racket Case: J&K DGP Says Money Trail Reveals Links With Separatists And Terrorists

Jammu, Apr 2: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said all necessary security arrangements will be put in place for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath, scheduled to begin on June 30.

On the sidelines of a function in Udhampur district, the DGP also told reporters that absconding former minister Jatinder Singh alias ‘Babu Singh’, wanted in connection with the recent seizure of Hawala money that was meant for subversive activities, will be traced soon and questioned.

The police chief said a tight vigil is being maintained on social media which is being misused by Pakistan and its stooges to keep terror eco-system alive in the Union Territory.

“We have got rid of COVID-19 to a large extent and are expecting a good turnout of enthusiastic devotees (at Amarnath shrine) this year. The capacity of lodgment camps for the devotees has increased accordingly and all necessary security arrangements will be made (for the smooth and successful yatra),” Singh said.

The pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir, will start on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43-day pilgrimage will end on August 11.

On the recent seizure of Rs 6.90-lakh hawala money in Jammu and alleged involvement of former minister Babu Singh, the DGP said the politician is absconding and he will be traced soon.

“After his questioning, a complete picture will emerge in the case which is linked to Pakistan and separatism,” he said, adding some people have already been arrested and the money trail clearly indicated that the fund was meant for subversive and anti-national activities.

Mohammad Shareef Shah (64), a resident of south Kashmir, was arrested with the Hawala money on March 31 from Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and he revealed during questioning that he was tasked by Babu Singh to collect the money.

Three persons – Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu – have also been detained for questioning.

In response to another question on the misuse of social media, the DGP said Pakistan, its agencies and their stooges in J&K are using it to keep terror eco-system alive in the Union Territory.

“We are keeping a 24/7 watch and if anything adverse is coming to our notice, strict action is being taken in accordance with the law,” he said, adding action has been taken against those who clandestinely promote terrorism and narrative of separatism and “strict action against them will continue in future as well.” (Agencies)