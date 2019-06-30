Guv inaugurates Jehangir Chowk-Alochi Bagh portion of Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday inaugurated the Jehangir Chowk-Alochi Bagh limb of the Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover, an official spokesman said.

Governor congratulated the executing agencies and observed that the completion of this 1.38 km portion of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will decongest traffic and considerably reduce travel time from airport to the city centre and vice-versa, besides providing relief to the business community across the busy stretch between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh. (AGENCIES)