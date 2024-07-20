Guru Purnima Exclusive: The World’s Most Followed Guru Reveals the True Meaning of Guru

Acharya Prashant, the world’s most followed spiritual guru, has often drawn comparisons to the ancient guru Adi Shankaracharya, who traversed India in the 8th century CE, revitalizing Hinduism by making complex philosophical concepts accessible to the masses. Acharya Prashant similarly has emerged as a beacon of spiritual guidance today, amassing an unprecedented following of over 75 million on social media platforms including YouTube.

His impactful teachings have resonated with people worldwide, accumulating an astounding 2.5 billion views. By sharing his insights, he has successfully demystified spirituality, drawing individuals from all walks of life to embrace its transformative power. Acharya Prashant’s journey began when he relinquished a life of comfort and success in his mid-twenties, having already achieved academic and professional heights, including IIT and IIM degrees and a stint in the Indian Civil Services. The unconventional decision, deemed unimaginable by many, marked the beginning of his unwavering dedication to spiritual pursuits.

Two decades later, his influence continues to inspire millions, challenging superstition and blind belief globally. On the concept of Guru, Acharya Prashant offers a profound perspective: “Guru is not a qualification or a designation; it’s a state of mind. The immersed mind is the true Guru. Our limited perception often leads us to perceive the Guru as a physical entity, but in reality, anyone or anything that helps clarify our minds is our Guru.”

Acharya Prashant’s compassionate nature and willingness to engage with students have made him remarkably approachable. He has empowered millions of women to break free from exploitative environments, earning recognition for his extraordinary understanding of women’s issues. His commitment to veganism and compassion towards all species has led a vegan revolution in India, with PETA naming him the ‘Most Influential Vegan of India’ in 2022.

Through his foundation, Acharya Prashant offers resources and opportunities for individuals to deepen their understanding of his teachings. In an era marked by unprecedented prosperity yet widespread unhappiness, Acharya Prashant’s success serves as a testament to the transformative power of genuine spiritual guidance. His message is clear: happiness is a choice, and with the right guidance, anyone can break free from the complexities of modern life and find true fulfilment.