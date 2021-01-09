Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Utsav on Jan 20, Nagar-Kirtan on Jan 18: DGPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu today declared that Parkash Utsav (Birthday) of 10 th Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji who laid down his own life and sacrificed his father, mother and sons for the sake of humanity and protection of right cause of humanity is being celebrated on January 20, 2021 with traditional gaiety and fervour.

In this connection a grand ‘Nagar- Kirtan’ will be taken out on January 18, 2021 from Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu.

While addressing the press conference, S. Jagjit Singh, president, DGPC Jammu said that keeping in mind the restriction of COVID-19, Committee has curtailed the route of Nagar Kirtan and have decided new route adhering to the SOPs of COVID-19. He said the religious procession will start from Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu and it will pass through Dogra Chowk, Vikram Chowk, Asia Crossing, Green Belt , Shaurya Chowk , Govt Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Gurdwara Baba Fateh Singh Ji, Gandhi Nagar, Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, and then will culminate at Khalsa Chowk, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

DGPC president further appealed to the devotees to take precautions and follow SOPs issued for COVID-19, i.e. wear masks, keep distance etc.

Fateh Singh, general secretary, DGPC requested the public transporters, Matador, Auto Unions to extend their cooperation by taking alternate routes to reach their destinations. He also requested all the religious, social organisations, departments concerned and public at large to extend their wholehearted support and cooperation for the smooth conduct of procession.

On January 20, main function will be held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu. Free Langer will also be served to devotees/public.

“In the Gurpurab Samagam, Bhai Gurdeep Singh Ji, Parcharak, Kapurthala, Bhai Bhupinder Singh Ji, Hazoori Ragi, Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar, Bhai Randhir Singh, Bhai Harbans Singh & Bhai Surjeet Singh of DGPC Jammu will recite the Gurbani and Sikh history,” gen secy added.