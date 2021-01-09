Pass-outs conferred with degrees in IIT Jammu’s maiden Convocation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 9: IIT Jammu organized its first ever Convocation ceremony in hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

Taijaswaini Agarwal was awarded the President of India Gold Medal for excellent academic performance by scoring the highest CGPA across all departments.

Aakar Sharma from Computer Science and Engineering was awarded with a Director’s Gold Medal for outstanding all-round performance and Institute Silver Medal for scoring the highest CGPA in Computer Science and Engineering. Shreyanshu Kumar was awarded an Institute Silver Medal online for having the highest CGPA in Electrical Engineering while Shubhendra Singh Yadav received his Institute Silver Medal in person for scoring the highest CGPA in Mechanical Engineering.

Click here to watch video

Out of the 79 graduates, 39 received their degrees while present on campus while 40 graduates were awarded their degrees online.

The ceremony started with a plantation drive by the Chairman and Director. The processions of Senate moved to the stage with background recitation of Vedic Chants.

The commencement address was delivered by Gurcharan Das who talked about Making a life instead of Making a living.

The convocation address was delivered by Prof Arogyaswamy J Paulraj -a Padma-Bhushan awardee Indian American Electrical Engineer. He emphasized on working and to persevere for the nation.

The institute also presented the graduating batch with a website of their memories and the juniors presented a beautiful song for the graduating batch which was written, composed and sung by IIT Jammu’s students.

The ceremony was chaired by the Chairman- Board of Governors, Sharad Kumar Saraf who travelled from Mumbai to Jammu for the occasion along with the Director, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur; Chairman- Convocation Committee, Prof Ashoke K Sarkar and Registrar, IIT Jammu- Col Sanjay Dahiya.