DGP favours increased anti-terror operations in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 9: Put extra efforts to create more conducive atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir so that gains of 2020 are consolidated.

This was stated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh while chairing review meeting with the senior officers of Kashmir Zone at Police Control Room here today afternoon.

DGP said that besides assistance in snow clearance at various places, medical emergency calls were attended by the policemen and helping hand was extended to the people in the cities and also in the far-flung areas which show the commitment and resolve of force towards the public service.

Singh stressed upon officers to put elaborate security arrangements in place as Pakistan and its sponsored elements are looking for soft targets to foment trouble. He said that stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-national activities.

He stressed for increased anti-terror operations to provide peaceful environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the strict security measures must continue to thwart the ill designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfits and elements inimical to peace.

DGP stressed for strengthening the highway security grid and added that mobile patrol vehicles along with CCTV and other gadgets will be provided to Kashmir Zone for further deployment on the national highway. He said that these vehicles will enhance the capabilities of the local police to respond better to any contingencies along the highway.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar briefed the DGP regarding the security measures put in place in Kashmir Zone. He also apprised the DGP about the work done by the JK Police personnel at different places during the recent snowfall.

IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Anantnag attended the meeting at PCR, DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, North Kashmir M Suleiman Choudhary and other district SSPs of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting via video conferencing.