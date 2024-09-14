Srinagar, Sept 14: A gunfight started overnight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.
Officials added that an encounter has started during the night intervening September 13-14 in Chak Tappar Kreeri area of Baramulla district.
“Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. Operation is going on to neutralise the terrorists,” officials said.
Gunfight Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla
Srinagar, Sept 14: A gunfight started overnight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.