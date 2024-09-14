Gunfight Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sept 14: A gunfight started overnight between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

Officials added that an encounter has started during the night intervening September 13-14 in Chak Tappar Kreeri area of Baramulla district.

“Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. Operation is going on to neutralise the terrorists,” officials said.