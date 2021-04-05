Gulmarg, other upper reaches receive fresh snowfall; rain in plains

SRINAGAR: World famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other upper reaches received fresh light snowfall while rain lashed plains in the summer capital, Srinagar, and other parts of Kashmir valley.

However, the mercury during the night improved and settled several degrees above normal across the valley, where sun played hide and seek in plains, including Srinagar, in the afternoon, resulting in some respite from chilly weather conditions.

A Met department spokesperson said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), which originated from the Arabian Sea and approached the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, is active in the region. ”Under the influence of this WD, light rain and thundershowers would occur on Monday at most places in the valley,” he said.

He said the system will intensify and would result in moderate rain, snow and thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40 km/hour) for 48 hours from Tuesday in the valley. ”The system is likely to cause heavy rain and snow mainly in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including world famous ski resort of Gulmarg, tourist resort of Sonmarg, Baramulla, Gurez and Tulail valley in Bandipora, Karnah sector in Kupwara, Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal range of Jammu,” he said.

He said the weather would result in temporary disruption of surface traffic on Kashmir highway, and Sadhna top for three days from Monday. ”There would be landslides and shooting stones on Srinagar-Jammu national highway,” he said, adding water-logging would occur in low-lying areas in Kashmir valley.

He said wet weather would also result in suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations.

Much to the delight of tourists, Gulmarg, which is about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, received fresh snowfall last night, resulting in dip in the night temperature. The ski resort was the only place in the valley where the night temperature dipped and settled below freezing point. Against 0.5 degree recorded on Sunday, the night temperature in Gulmarg dipped and settled at minus 0.5 degree, which is still slightly above normal.

”The weather is cloudy since this morning in Gulmarg, which is covered under several feet of snow. But, despite chilly weather conditions, tourists are out on ski slopes enjoying different snow-related activities,” a hotelier said over the phone.

Razdan top on Bandipora-Gurez road, Sadhna top, Z-Gali and Phirkiyan pass – connecting dozens of far-flung and remote border villages in Kupwara also recovered 6 to 8 inches of fresh snowfall overnight.

After witnessing light rain overnight, people woke up to a chilly and cloudy Monday morning in the summer capital, Srinagar. However, as the day progressed sun played hide and seek, resulting in some respite from chilly weather conditions. The mercury in the city during the night remained constant at 7.2 degree, which is about a degree above normal.

He said the moderate rain and thundershowers would occur during the next 24 hours in Srinagar, where the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 10 degree and 7 degree, respectively.

World famous health resort of Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in south Kashmir, also received fresh rainfall over night though the mercury improved about 4 degree from Sunday and settled at 4.8 degree, which is 3 degree above normal.

The mercury at Qazigund, gateway to the valley, Kupwara in north Kashmir and tourist resort of Kokernag improved and settled at 7.2 degree, 5.2 degree and 5.7 degree, respectively. (AGency)