Gul seeks augmentation of COVID care, vaccination centres across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development Society (JKRDS) chairman and former Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly Haji Mubarak Gul today urged upon the UT administration to augment COVID care centres as vaccination centres across J&K to control the pandemic.

The appeal was made by him while presiding over an online meeting of Society functionaries. The meeting saw an interchange of ideas and thoughts between the participants about the prevailing crisis like situation the society is facing in the face of COVID-19 spread and the possible efforts which the society members can render in its capacity to aid the efforts of administration in battling it.

The marathon meeting that lasted for an hour saw the participants’ voice against various loopholes in the efforts of the Government to curb the viral sprawl and the mortalities resulting from it. During the meeting, the members also sought improvement in testing, tracing and treatment mechanism.

The speakers were unanimous in their appeal to the UT Government to issue global tenders for speeding up the vaccination drive in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the universal inoculation target without delay. The issue of deficiency of Medicos and Paramedics in PHCs, TB centers, Sub-District Hospitals, Trauma centers and other Government designated COVID centers was also raised by various members.

In his interaction with the functionaries, JKRDS chairman instructed Society’s district heads to give five volunteers from JKRDS to their concerned DC so that they can assist district administration to cope with COVID related exigencies. He also impressed upon the Society members to help marginalized sections including hawkers, laborers, and handicapped with ration, free medicine and other essentials.

JKRDS vice chairman and former Minister Babu Rampal urged the administration to ensure availability of Covid care drugs, vaccines, and testing kits across all Government designated COVID centers in J&K.

The online meeting was attended by JKRDS functionaries including provisional chairman Jammu Krishan Lal Abrol, provisional chairman Kashmir Haji Mohammad Maqbool Mir, provisional senior vice chairman Jammu John Willson, provisional senior vice chairman Kashmir Mohd Ashraf Khan and others.