Dr Manyal donates Automatic Analyser to ensure free tests of COVID patients

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 24: Strengthening of rural health infrastructure is as important as strengthening of a hospital in the urban area said Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal former Health Minister and State general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Manyal was speaking on the occasion of donating automatic analyser for ensuring free tests which are done for the patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the hospital.

Dr Manyal said that Samba district hospital has been designated as a dedicated COVID Hospital with the installation of the Oxygen plant and at present there are 50+ patients undergoing treatment in the COVID Hospital Samba.

For the better management and treatment of the COVID patients, the patient has to undergo various blood tests. Among those the D Dimer Test and C Reactive Protein (CRP) tests are the mandatory and vital tests for the treatment and monitoring of the treatment of the patient, said Dr. Manyal.

Dr Manyal said that in District Hospital Samba, these two tests were not available and the patients had to get these tests done from the private laboratories, the D-Dimer Test indicates regarding the formation of blood clots in the body of the patient and with the early detection of formation of blood clot the patient’s precious life can be saved at the appropriate time, and the C Reactive Protein Test indicates the infection in the body. With CRP the doctor can monitor whether the infection is mild moderate or severe and accordingly the patient undergoes the treatment. These two tests are highly expensive in the private laboratories and the poor patients cannot afford these type of tests from the private laboratories, he said.

Others present on this occasion were Dr Vinod Sharma Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Samba, Dr Bharat Bhushan Surgeon, Dr Shweta Bhagat, Dr Tajinder, Dr Varun, Dr Vishal and Dr Vinay Sharma. President MC Samba, Pawan Kohli, district president, BJP Samba, Amar Singh, Anil Bhagat, Municipal Committee Samba councillors, Vinod Singh Sambyal, Sanjeev Padha and Prince.