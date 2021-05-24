Passport issued to specially-abled young sportsman on same day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Passport Office Jammu issued passport to a socially abled young sportsman on the same day.

Paramjeet, a specially-abled boy from Jammu who has been selected for representing the UT of J&K in the discipline of Snow Shoeing Sport for World Winter Games 2022 i.e., Special Olympic International to be held at Kazan, Russia, was not having passport to travel abroad to be able to take part in the prestigious World Championship.

But, to his dismay he discovered that public operation of the office was shut down due to corona infection fear induced curfew/complete lockdown in J&K imposed by the Government of J&K UT. However, the sport boy applied for the same on Monday and the office was specially opened for him and his case was processed immediately and later on, passport was delivered to him on the same day within one hour so that he can travel to Russia with the Indian contingent to participate at the prestigious International Event and bring laurels for the UT and the Nation and make us proud.

The wonder boy has already qualified at the State and National level tournaments to be eligible for the top-notch selection.

NK Shil, Regional Passport Officer, on behalf of his esteemed office, aesthetically praised his brilliant painstaking efforts, courage and indomitable spirit to meet challenges in life and wished him all the best for the upcoming World Competition.

NK Shil, RPO hailed the efforts of Dr Ashwani Kumar Jojra, president Special Olympics Bharat, Jammu, JKUT, an Agricultural Scientist by profession as well who telephonically contacted NK Shil RPO Jammu, Anshul Garg, DC Jammu and SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli.