Critical Care Dedicated Ward started at SDH Jagti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Department of Health Services here today started a critical care 15-oxygen bedded Ward at SDH Jagti.

Global Solace Jammu, an NGO received eight oxygen concentrators and two ventilators under Project Heal India initiative by Dr Ashutosh Tewari, Global Cancer Foundation, USA and Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge, India in collaboration with Anupam Kher Foundation to provide critical equipments like ventilators and oxygen concentrators to the needy institutions and hospitals across India during the pandemic.

These equipments were handed over to J&K Department of Health Services for ramping up patient services at SDH Jagti.

Jagti Migrant society thanked Ashok Pandit, a renowned film director for efforts and coordination with Anupam Kher Foundation for making this possible.

Kiran Wattal, patron and chairman Healthcare Initiatives of Global Solace, took up the matter with Director Health Service, Dr. Renu Sharma and she immediately established the facility at SDH Jagti in record time.

Pintoo, president Global Solace, said this facility has come at right time.

Humane Jammu provided water cooler, requisite medicines and masks to SDH Jagti in presence of Founder and co-founders, Ashok Aima, VC Central University, Rajesh Gupta, Dr Goutam Goel, Prem Sharma, Kuldip Luthra, Sidarth Bhat, B.L Dhar and P.L Thusoo.

Radhima Jain, dedicated social worker is providing lunch and dinner to the needy patients at their door steps.

Sahil, Akshay Garoo, Bitu Bhat, Roshan Lal Bhat, S.K Bhat, Ravi, Meenu Bhat, Akshay, Chandra Dhar, Nihal, Ayush, Karan, Ajay Kumar Bhat and Kundan Raina were also present on the occasion.