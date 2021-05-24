Ashok Koul hands over sanitizers, masks to Kusht Ashram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul and BJP leader Sanjay Kumar Baru along with BJP district president Jammu, West, Munish Khajuria, local councillor, Parmod Kapahi, State additional publicity secretary, Ayodhya Gupta and district general secretary, Karan Sharma distributed masks, sanitizers and bakery items today to all the 50 families at Kusht Ashram, Bhagwati Nagar, here.

Ashok Kaul on the occasion said that COVID infection has created a peculiar situation in the world that we have to counter together, medically, physically and mentally. He said that the society has come forward to help the needy persons in this panic hour and we all must augment the efforts in whatever way we can. He also appreciated the BJP workers who are serving the needy with dedication that is unparalleled.

Sanjay Baru on the occasion complimented the Union Government, LG Administration and local BJP leadership for boosting the Health Infrastructure and other basic requirements to fight against COVID Pandemic. He also complimented Minister in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh for his contributions like providing of masks and sanitizers besides other logistics.