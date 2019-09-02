GST, CGST, Customs team raid Industrial Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 2: A joint team of, GST, CGST, Central Revenue Building Chandigarh, Customs & CGST zone raided the Multiple Industrial Unit known as J and K Integrated Textile Park Limited, SIDCO complex Kathua today.

They started investigation and verification of records maintained by the industrial units. They also verified the records of GST and CGST paid to Government and records of manufacturing, purchasing of raw materials and sale of finished goods. The team till last reports came in were engaged in verifying the records inside the Industrial complex and no one from out side was allowed to enter in the Unit.

Sources said that Sales Tax officials and Excise and Taxation officers were also called for verification of records by the raiding team to ascertain that there is no fudging in the records.