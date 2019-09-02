Jat Maha Sabha demands OBC status for community

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: President All India Jat Maha Sabha (AIJMS) J&K, Ch Manmohan Singh along with his team today met community members in Bishnah.

Sarpanches, Panches, local leaders and others were present on the occasion where Sunil Choudhary was unanimously elected as President AIJMS for Tehsil Bishnah Unit.

Surinder Singh Shinda was elected as Senior Vice President, Bawa Choudhary as Vice President, Ch Sham Das as General Secretary, Capt Kamal Singh as Secretary, Capt Shamsher Singh as Secretary and Dr. Girdhari Choudhary as Advisor of the unit.

Also 27 village presidents in Bishnah were nominated by the Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion Ch Manmohan Singh stressed on the importance of unity among the community members.

He also said that community members should maintain communication with each other and expected that the units of AIJMS will perform its duties well.

Manmohan Singh appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to give benefit of OBC category to Jats.

He urged the people to make the education of their children a priority.