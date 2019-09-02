Charter presented to Inner Wheel Club Jammu Tawi

North East Meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: Charter was presented to Inner Wheel Club Jammu Tawi during North East Meet.

Pooja Malhotra Charter President Inner Wheel Club Jammu Tawi along with Secretary Daljeet Kaur received the Charter by National Association President Inner Wheel Club Mamta Gupta and District 307 President Anita Bhalla in the presence senior most members of the International Inner Wheel Club and around 400 delegate members of the club from all over the country.

Chairman of the North Zone meet was Past District President Dr Santosh Gupta.

On the occasion, Past International President Anita Aggarwal handed over the welcome letter by International Inner Wheel President Phyllis Charter to Pooja Malhotra.

International Inner Wheel is the largest women organization of the world with the motto “Friendship, Service and International Understanding”.

After receiving the Charter, the club donated two freezer mortuary boxes to Gurdwara Fateh Singh, Gandhi Nagar and Nephrology Department Government Medical College.

The freezer mortuary boxes were given under the pilot project of Inner Wheel Club District 307 and more such projects are planned for the near future.