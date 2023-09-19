Groom, father arrested for not attending wedding reception

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: In a shocking incident, police arrested a man and his father today after the former ran away, refusing to attend his own wedding reception despite Nikkah being solemnized earlier.

The sudden disappearance led to the cancellation of the ceremony at the last moment, leaving the bride’s family distraught.

As per police, the incident came to light when Shazia Akhter filed a complaint with the Awantipora police station against Fayaz Ahmad Dar (groom) and his father, Mohammad Shahban Dar, residents of Kandizal Awantipora.

According to the complaint, police said the wedding reception was scheduled for September 16, 2023, following the Nikah ceremony that had taken place earlier.

“All the arrangements were meticulously prepared for the groom’s arrival, along with the wedding procession,” stated the police.

“However, the wedding reception was abruptly called off by the groom’s side, citing the groom’s disappearance and refusal to attend the reception, effectively denying the Nikah that had been solemnized earlier.”

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action, registering FIR No 182/2023 under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Awantipora.

As per the police, both the groom and his father were subsequently arrested, and an ongoing investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident garnered significant attention on social media, with videos of the bride’s family showcasing the arrangements, including the bride’s hennaed hand, going viral. The incident also sparked public ridicule and speculation, further adding to the complexities of the situation.