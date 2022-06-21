Graph of militancy going down in J&K, reflects success of PM’s visionary policies: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, June 21: BJP national general secretary and in- charge J&K, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the number of militants and the graph of militancy has been going down in J&K which is the reflection of stance by PM Modi led government in the Centre.

Talking to media , Chugh said that the prime minister had made a promise with the people of J&K that tourism will flourish and the UT will be made terrorism-free.

“The figures given by IGP Kashmir about number of militants killed in the Kashmir this year shows the commitment of forces and the stance by PM Modi led government that Kashmir is to be made terrorism-free and only tourism will flourish in the Valley,” he said.

He said that militancy was on death bed in Jammu and Kashmir and the credit for this goes to PM Modi under whose leadership Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards peace, progress, development and prosperity.

He further said that if there is peace and the numbers of militants is going down, it is because of the policies of PM Modi.

Notably, Inspector general of police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday said that at least 114 militants have been killed in the Kashmir Valley this year so far, among which 32 were foreign militants.

Kumar also said that militants cannot deter their efforts to bring peace in the valley by targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers.

He said that counter-militancy operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir especially against foreign militants. (Agencies)