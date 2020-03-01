Govt will unravel conspiracy, if any, behind Delhi violence: MoS Home

HYDERABAD: The Centre has been able to control the situation in violence-hit parts of Delhi and would get to the bottom of truth and unravel conspiracy, if any, that sparked the communal riots, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said.

He also said while issues can be resolved by means of discussion, rumours allegedly spread by a section of political parties and sections in social media added fuel to the fire.

“The Narendra Modi Government is determined to go to the bottom of truth to unravel the conspiracy, if any, that triggered the riots in Delhi,” he said in his address at an event at the Indian School of Business here. (AGENCIES)