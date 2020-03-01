Associate of LeT militants arrested, ammunition recovered in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested an associate of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and recovered incriminating materials, including ammunition, from him in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said that following specific information, a police team arrested one Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Akhal Kangan. ”As per police records, Bhat was involved in assisting the active militants of proscribed terror outfit LeT operating in the areas of Ganderbal,” he said. (AGENCIES)