Govt School Students To Represent J&K In Fit India Quiz 2022 Finals At Mumbai

Jammu, Jun 27: Making the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir proud, two students of Government Higher Secondary School, Rajpura, district Samba have made into the finals of the Fit India Quiz 2022 scheduled to be held in July at Mumbai.

A senior official from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) here on Tuesday said that four teams from Jammu and Kashmir had qualified for the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds to move into the State final round.

A team of two students, each from HSS Rajpura Samba, GHSS Kothibagh, Islamia English Medium High School Loragam Tral Pulwama and Govt BHSS Charar-I-Sharief had participated in the State finals, he said.

The official added that the team from HSS Rajpura Samba with Randeep Kumar Sharma and Thohith Kumar emerged victorious from Jammu Kashmir, adding, “the HSS Rajpura Samba is crowned the State Champion of Jammu and Kashmir and they will now move to Mumbai for the National Finals of the Fit India Quiz 2022, scheduled to be held in next month.”

He added that Fit India Quiz has multiple elimination stages; the first preliminary stage/round was conducted by the National Testing Agency. After the Preliminary Rounds of the Fit India Quiz, 348 schools from 36 States and UTs were selected.

“It is India’s biggest quiz on Sports and fitness, with a total cash prize of Rs 3.25 Cr,” he revealed and added that the final round of the Quiz will be held in Mumbai in the month of July in which the winning school will receive prize money of Rs 25 Lakhs and winning students will receive an amount of Rs 2.5 Lakhs.

The first Runner up school will receive Rs 15 Lakhs and the second runner school will receive Rs 10 Lakhs, said an official.

The State rounds are being streamed on the Fit India Movement’s Youtube Channel and the State Finals are to be aired on Doordarshan and Youtube.

Notably, the second edition of Government of India’s Fit India National Fitness and Sports Quiz for Schools was launched on August 29 last year on the eve of the National Sports Day by Union Minister, Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Home Affairs, NisithPramanik, in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Fit India Quiz, organized by Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has been an extraordinary journey for more than 61,981 students from 16,702 schools, from 702 Districts of India. (Agencies)