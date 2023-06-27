2023 ICC ODI World Cup Scheduled Announced; India-Pak To Play In Ahmedabad On Oct 15

MUMBAI, Jun 27: The International Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India. The tournament starts on October 5 with the 2019 finalists England and New Zealand taking on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India will begin its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and will play the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

With 10 teams participating, each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

The final will also be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.