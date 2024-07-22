Govt says 16,000 remote pilot certificates issued for operating drones

NEW DELHI, Jul 22: As many as 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs) have been issued for operating drones in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The certificates have been issued by the DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs).

In a written reply, Mohol also said that 48 drone companies are producing DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country and 70 models have been type certified by the regulator.

“The drone industry is witnessing growth in India. Till date, 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) have been issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved RPTOs,” he said.

There are 116-DGCA-approved RPTOs. (PTI)