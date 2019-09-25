Govt reconstitutes Economic Advisory Council to PM

NEW DELHI: Government of India has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the

Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years with effect from September 26.

Dr Bibek Debroy and Ratan P Watal will continue to be the Chairman and Member Secretary respectively of the reconstituted EAC-PM, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Apart from these two Full-Time Members, the EAC-PM will have two Part-Time Members.While Dr Ashima Goel continues to be one of the Part-Time Members, Dr Sajjid Chinoy has been made as another Part-time Member. (AGENCIES)