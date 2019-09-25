Doval arrives in Kashmir Valley on second visit since abrogation of J-K’s special status

SRINAGAR: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in Kashmir Valley and decide the future course of action for the smooth implementation of Government plans after the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Doval will meet top security officials and take stock of security and development-related activities in the State, which will be converted into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — on October 31, the officials said.

It was not immediately known how long the NSA would stay in the valley. (AGENCIES)