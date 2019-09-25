9th India-China Financial Dialogue held to strengthen cooperation

NEW DELHI: The 9th India-China Financial dialogue was held here on Wednesday on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in financial sector.

A high-level Chinese delegation led by Ms Zou Jiayi, Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance, People’s Republic of China interacted with the Indian delegation led by Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest. (AGENCIES)