People living in fear, no democracy in J-K: Azad

JAMMU: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said there is no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and people are living in fear after the Centre scrapped the State’s special status on August 5.

Azad was talking to the media as he concluded his six-day tour of the State.

“There is disappointment in Kashmir and the despair is also prevalent among the people in Jammu province. Except 100 or 200 people of the ruling party (BJP), nobody is happy (over the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories),” the former Chief Minister told reporters before leaving for Delhi. (AGENCIES)