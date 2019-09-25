Govt launches CPGRAMS reforms in postal dept for quick grievance redressal

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched CPGRAMS reforms in the Department of Posts to reduce the time taken for grievance redressal and also improve the quality.

The Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the priority of the Government is to provide transparent and citizen-centric governance to the people.

At the launch of the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reforms, Singh said it will lead to reduction in grievance disposal time and improved quality of redressal.

Though grievance redressal mechanism existed in the past also, it was not as proactive and responsive as it is now, he claimed. (AGENCIES)