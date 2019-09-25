India should focus on improving its global competitiveness: VP

BENGALURU: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday stressed the need for India to focus on improving its global competitiveness index.

He also said there was need to think beyond global skill supply and focus on creating more risk-taking

entrepreneurs.

“In order to make India competitive in the skill and entrepreneurship arena, we must create an environment for entrepreneurship to thrive. This calls for a paradigm shift in the way we perceive skilling and entrepreneurship.

Focus on scale, speed and quality are important,” Naidu said. (AGENCIES)