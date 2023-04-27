Govt reallocates criminal litigations at Jammu Wing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Jammu and Kashmir Government has reallocated the criminal litigation of three districts for the smooth conduct of the criminal cases.

As per an order, Raman Sharma, Additional Advocate General (AAG), has been allotted Poonch District, Vishal Bharti, Deputy Advocate General (DAG), Doda District, and Dewakar Sharma, Deputy Advocate General, Kathua District.

Meanwhile, the Government ordered that the acquittal appeals involving punishment of more than 10 years of shall be conducted by Vishal Bharti and Dewakar Sharma, DAGs in consultation with Raman Sharma, AAG.

“The arrangement made so shall be subject to the changes, if any, made by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs,” read the Government order.