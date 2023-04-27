ADGP holds preparatory meet for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, held a preparatory meeting at PCR Jammu in anticipation of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023.

As per a statement, the meeting was attended by officers from various agencies including the CRPF, intelligence agencies, civil administration, police, traffic, and security wing.

The meeting commenced with a detailed discussion on various issues concerning the safety and security of the pilgrims during the 62-day-long Yatra. The officers of CRPF/Police and intelligence agencies briefed the attendees on the current security scenario and possible threats to the Yatra this year.

The DIG CRPF and Commandant raised some issues during the meeting, and the civil administration and District SSPs concerned/SSP PCR assured them that these issues would be addressed well before the deployment of manpower.

The ADG Jammu emphasized the need for proper coordination among all intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic, and Security wing to ensure smooth and incident-free Yatra in their respective districts/areas of responsibility.

He also urged the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to take immediate action on certain issues raised by the CRPF Commandants to avoid inconvenience to troops deployed for the purpose.

Mahesh Chandra Ladda-IG CRPF, Ramesh Kumar- Divisional commissioner Jammu, Sunil Gupta- DIG DKR, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary- DIG UR Range, Shakti Pathak- DIG JSK, Shridhar Patil- DIG Traffic Jammu, Ashok Sambyal DIG CRPF, Avny Lavasa- Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSPs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, and SSP PCR Jammu among other officers attended the meeting.