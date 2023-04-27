Div Com directs DCs to organise special grievances redressal camps for WPR families

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 27: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today directed Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba and Kathua to organise special camps in the localities of West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) to listen and redress their grievances and provide them different services.

The Div Com issued these directions while chairing a meeting convened to review the disposal of grievances received in the districts.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, Additional Commissioner Jammu, Pankaj Katoch; Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, PWD, Director School Education, Joint Director Employment, Custodian Jammu, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Joint Director Rural Development Department, President WPR and other concerned officers were present in the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner Samba and Kathua participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Special Grievance Camp will address the issues faced by the West Pakistani Refugees and provide them with necessary support and assistance.

The Div Com directed HoDs to ensure that the District officers of the concerned departments remain present and disseminate information about various Government schemes during the camps.

During the meeting, the Div Com also listened to the grievances of WPR and the President WPR highlighted various concerns of the WPR families.

He said that the Government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the WPR families. He assured that their genuine grievances would be addressed in a time bound manner.

The Div Com said that the camps will provide an opportunity to WPR families to voice their concerns and avail various Government schemes, such as skill development, self-employment, social assistance, studies, sports, and financial inclusion.

It was informed that a calendar has already been circulated for organising camps in the districts. Camps would start from May 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also directed DCs of 3 districts to expedite the disposal of compensation cases of WPR and ensure that no beneficiary is left out in the process.